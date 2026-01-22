Cardoso confirms Saleng will wait for two months for Downs debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why the club signed Monnapule Saleng, and that they will be patient with him as he recovers from a quad injury.

Saleng recently joined Masandawana from rivals Orlando Pirates but will have to wait for two months before he can make his debut.

Even though the player is injured, Cardoso said this shows how much they trust the attacking midfielder, and he believes he will hit the ground running once he gets his fitness.

“We wanted to sign a winger, a big player, an aggressive player that can bring something different from what we have in our players,” Cardoso told the media after their 2-0 win over Orbit College in their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday.

“The decision to bring Saleng was a sporting decision from the club that obviously I shared. We have expectations for the future, but we also have patience. Unfortunately, Saleng is injured. He is not ready to give his services to the club. It will take some time, and the patience we need is to bring the player to his best level.

“He needs to recover from injuries he has come from in the past, from the previous season. The injuries will be recovered with the work from our medical department.

“So signing him in his condition is also a word of trust on the boy and on the work we are going to do together. It’s not a big issue. We believe in two months, he will be performing for Sundowns, but we’re hoping it will be less time.”

Brayan Leon was the only new signing who featured for Sundowns and scored on debut to inspire the reigning champions to victory.

Cardoso was pleased with the South American forward’s performance, while young defender Thato Sibiya also impressed, winning the man-of-the-match award. “Brayan is a player who is fit to play. He’s a player who arrived at the club coming from playoffs that he played in his country [Colombia],” he said.

“When he arrived, he showed physicality and capacity to understand the guidelines and the bigger principles of our game. We observed that in a camp, we allowed him to play, and he provided a good answer.

“We need to have a finisher, and we are happy with the perfect competition up front. I have a good headache to select.”