It wasn’t money: Dijana, Mothibi explain their Hollywood move

Comrades Marathon three-time champion Tete Dijana and former winner Edward Mothibi have dismissed suggestions that they joined Hollywood Athletic Club for money, saying they are there for growth.

Mothibi and Dijana were unveiled as the new Hollywood AC elite athletes on Thursday in Durban after they left the Nedbank Running Club earlier this week.

According to Nedbank Club manager Nick Bester, the split was driven by financial considerations, with both athletes requesting monthly retainers beyond what the club could sustainably offer.

But both Mothibi and Dijana said that’s not true.

“It is not about money; it is about growing. I’m not here for money. I always say I don’t chase money. We are here for running and to grow,” Dijana told the media after he was unveiled on Thursday.

“This decision is about experience and exposure to joining the club.”

Dijana added that it was a difficult decision to make to leave his previous club, where he was successful and that joining his new team doesn’t bring added pressure to win.

“I don’t want to talk negatively about the Green Team because they have done so many things for me and I really appreciate what they have done. But at the end of the day, I need to grow.”

Mothibi explained why they chose Hollywood after revealing that there were other running clubs, such as Impala and Max Elite, who also showed interest.

“In life you need a change; you can’t stick to one thing where you become too relaxed. So, you need to grow as a person and get changes,” Mothibi said.

“The club is the fastest-growing in SA, yes; maybe they might not have many victories, but you can see they are a family. As a person, I want to add value to the team.

“It is not only Hollywood that wanted us; Impala and Max Elite were interested in us and you have to decide as a person what will work for you.”

Mothibi last won the Comrades in 2019. Although the club said they were not putting him under pressure to win again, he promised to deliver good results, as he is happy where he is.

“It is my duty to perform at my highest, but do you think I will perform better if I’m unhappy?

“I need to be happy in order to perform well and I will have to make sure I deliver that to get a gold.”

Sowetan