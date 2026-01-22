Land, cash bonuses for Afcon-winning Senegal players

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegalese players raise the trophy after winning the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. Picture:

Dakar – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has offered bonuses of more than $130,000 (about R2.1m) as well as plots of coastal land to each member of the country’s soccer team for their victory in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Morocco.

He spoke at a ceremony in the capital, Dakar, on Tuesday night, during which thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets to welcome the victorious Lions of Teranga home.

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, having staged a walk-off after they had a penalty awarded against them deep in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

After the Senegal players returned to the pitch, Morocco missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye then won the trophy with a superb strike four minutes into extra time.

The Senegal players rode atop a bus emblazoned with the words “African champions” along Dakar’s corniche towards the presidential palace.

The bonuses of $134,892 for each of the squad’s 28 players total $3.7m. The players will also receive 1,500 square-metre plots of land.

The pledges come as Senegal grapples with debts that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said hit 132% of GDP at the end of 2024 after the current leadership uncovered billions in debts that were not reported by the previous administration.

The IMF froze a $1.8bn lending programme over the controversy, forcing Senegal to rely heavily on regional debt auctions to meet its financing needs. The new IMF mission chief travelled to Senegal for an introductory visit this week.

Speaking on a stage in front of the presidential palace, Faye said: “Dear Lions, you have honoured the flag entrusted to you. You have honoured Senegal. You have shown by example that when Senegalese people move forward together with discipline and confidence, no challenge is beyond their reach.”

Senegal won the Afcon for the first time in 2021, beating Egypt in the final.

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, said in December that the winners of the 35th edition in Morocco would receive $10m in prize money. - Reuters