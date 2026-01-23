AmaTuks aim to turn draws into victories in second half

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Pretoria captain Samuel Julies says the plan is to turn the number of draws they registered in the first round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship into victories.

AmaTuks recorded eight draws in their 14 matches with three wins and three defeats. As they prepare to resume their league matches against log leaders Milford at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Julies said they have been working hard during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) recess to have an improved second half.

“I think the break came at the right time, those draws are something that we’ve been working on and hopefully we will turn them into wins for sure,” Jullies told Sowetan.

“During the break, we’ve been working on so many things, more the conditioning of the team, to get to know each other well and understand the philosophy that the new coach [Kwanele Kopo] is implementing. To be honest, the guys are buying into it.

“It is not something that can happen overnight and we are very happy with the progress and the guys are buying into it.”

Julies, however, expect a tough match from Milford, who will look to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Milford leads second-place Casric Stars by a single point heading into this weekend’s matches.

“It’s always a tough game playing against them, whether it is home or away. This is our first game of the new year and I think it came at the right time for both of us to see how far we have come because they are ahead of us,” he said.

“We have to work extra hard to make sure we beat them to start climbing the table, that’s our aim.”

Despite being 12th on the table, Julies is still optimistic that they can win the promotion or finish in the playoff spot.

“As long as the league is still on, we will fight until the end, and our objective is to win automatic promotion and if we come short, then we can settle for playoffs.”

Meanwhile, the PSL announced the passing of Milford CEO Mlibo Pupuma yesterday.

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm

Today: Highbury v Lerumo, NMU; Gomora v CPT City, Dobsonville

Saturday: PTA University v Milford, Tuks; Venda v Upington, Thohoyandou

Sunday: Leicester v Bees, Lucas Moripe