Chipezeze confident Magesi will survive relegation

Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC warming up during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on 3 December 2025. Picture: ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is confident that Dikwena tša Meetse will stave off relegation, raring to claim Orlando Pirates’ scalp in their first fixture of the year at Orlando Stadium on the last day of this month.

Relegation is staring Magesi in the face, as they are second from the bottom on the Betway Premiership standings, having collected a measly 11 points from 14 fixtures.

Even so, Chipezeze is adamant that they will avoid the axe, banking on the work they’ve done during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break as they aim to resume action on a positive note against the Sea Robbers.

“I believe in the work that we’ve been putting in, so I am confident that we will not be relegated. We know that being in the Premiership is our bread and butter, so we are going to make sure we don’t lose our status,” Chipezeze told Sowetan.

“We’ve fixed a lot of stuff during the break and we’re continuing to work because we will only resume in two weeks’ time. We have been working on being compact at the back, while we are also putting focus on finishing.

“Resuming against Pirates is a huge motivation for us ... imagine how our confidence would be boosted if we win that game. Everyone is working very hard ... we are just a hard-working bunch and soon people will see that Magesi is a hard-working team.”

The 35-year-old goalkeeper also reflected on his Afcon experience, as he was Zimbabwe’s second-choice shot-stopper behind Washington Arubi of Marumo Gallants at the recent continental showpiece, where they managed only one point, through drawing against Angola, while they lost to Egypt and Bafana Bafana.

“I didn’t play any game, but the experience was amazing because I got a chance to feel the tournament and pick up some lessons. One of the lessons I picked up is that as a keeper, you must stay focused even when the opposition isn’t attacking to learn the metrics and dynamics of the game,” Chipezeze said.