De Zorzi, Ferreira out of Proteas World Cup squad

Ryan Rickleton and Tristan Stubbs have been called up to the Proteas T20 World Cup after injuries ruled out Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira.

Cricket SA (CSA) named the updated squad on Thursday for a three-match T20 series with the West Indies that starts next week in Paarl.

De Zorzi’s rehabilitation from a right hamstring tear − which he picked up in India − did not progress as anticipated, while Ferreira suffered a fractured left clavicle while fielding in the Joburg Super Kings penultimate round-robin fixture in the ongoing SA20.

Rickelton had been a controversial omission when the squad was initially announced at the start of January. Though his performances in T20 Internationals last year weren’t anything to write home about − in five matches his highest score was 71 − his phenomenal output in the SA20 and his IPL experience last year for the Mumbai Indians should have been enough to earn a call-up.

David Miller and Ryan Rickleton having fun on the field. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ld7LQy5bNJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 2, 2026

Stubbs’ absence from the squad was less surprising. He struggled across all formats last year, unable to find the right tempo, and was not helped by being asked to bat in a variety of positions.

However, with Ferreira now out and doubts about David Miller’s fitness, SA’s big-hitting options for the middle order are limited.

Miller picked up an abductor muscle (groin) injury playing for the Paarl Royals on Monday and won’t feature in the West Indies series.

He will undergo a fitness test next week, and should he not come through that, then Rubin Hermann − who played an ODI and six T20 Internationals last year − will travel to India.

Before then, Hermann will feature in the series against the Windies. The squad for that series will get together on Friday ahead of Tuesday’s first match.

Squad members currently involved in the playoffs of the SA20 will join the side on Monday.

Proteas squad for T20 World Cup and West Indies series

Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Rubin Hermann*, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Jason Smith, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch.

*Hermann will play for the Proteas against the West Indies and will only be added to the World Cup squad if Miller doesn’t pass a fitness test.

T20 Series vs West Indies

1st T20I − January 27, Paarl

2nd T20I − January 29, Centurion

3rd T20I − January 31, Johannesburg