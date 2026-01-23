Msendami ready to prove his mettle at Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Msendami will be competing with Bafana Bafana stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, among others, for the left wing spot at the Sea Robbers.

New Orlando Pirates winger Daniel Msendami has revealed that Pirates’ squad depth is one of the factors that motivated him to join the club, suggesting competition excites him.

“I joined Pirates knowing that they have a big squad and for me that was a big motivation because I always want to compete and be one of the best in the team,” Msendami told Pirates’ media department at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg, where they had a camp ahead of resuming action.

“Joining Pirates is a dream come true for me because Pirates are one of the biggest teams in Africa. I am excited to be here and I am looking forward to delivering by scoring goals to help the team continue to win matches.”

The Zimbabwean international, who started two of his country’s three group stage games at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants, alongside left-footed centre-back Mpho Chabatsane, a fortnight ago.

Msendami, who had already played 13 league games and scored once for Marumo this season, could make his Pirates debut when they resume action, after the Afcon hiatus, against Sekhukhune in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Msendami also credited hard work for his Pirates transfer, describing himself as a very offensive-minded player.

“I had to push myself to be here. The start of my career was very, very hard. I am a type of player who’s direct. I am always thinking of going forward whenever I have the ball on my feet,” the 25-year-old Msendami said.

Before the Afcon break, the Buccaneers were on a stellar run, winning nine of their last 10 league fixtures and they’d be hoping to maintain that against Sekhukhune, who beat them in their league opener last August.

Fixtures

League

Tonight: Bay v Siwelele, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Orbit v Chippa, Olympia Park (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Pirates, Peter Mokaba, (3.30pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (6pm)

CAF Champions League

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Al-Hilal, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Zesco v Chiefs, Levy Mwanawasa (3pm); Belouizdad v Stellenbosch, Baraki (9pm).

Sowetan