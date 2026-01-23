No room for Chiefs to falter as they visit Zesco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs and Ayabulela Maxwele of Golden Arrows during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on January 20, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has stressed the importance of winning Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture against Zesco United in Ndola, Zambia, if they’re to progress to the competition’s knockout phase.

The match is at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium (3pm SA time). While Zesco are bottom of Group D after losing their opening two fixtures against Egyptian sides Zamalek and Al Masry, away and home respectively, Chiefs are third with a single point, gained via drawing 1-all against Zamalek in Polokwane in November. Chiefs lost their Group D opener 2-1 away to Al Masry in November as well.

“This game is very crucial for us because it will determine where we are going in this tournament,” Ndlovu said. “We have one point, so we really have to start collecting points to keep ourselves in the race to qualify for the knockout phase.

“There’s no room for us to drop points now. Looking at the table, where the leaders [Al Masry] have six points, we really need to catch up with them. If we don’t win this game, it’s another sorry [situation].”

This game is very crucial for us because it will determine where we are going in this tournament. — Siphesihle Ndlovu

Ndlovu, who’s no stranger to continental football, having played 17 Confederation Cup games with his previous clubs before he joined Chiefs at the start of this season, highlighted that a fighting spirit was one of the most important traits in this competition, and urged his Amakhosi teammates to fight in Ndola.

“The Confed Cup is a very difficult competition that needs a fighting spirit in the team, and we are going to need that in Zambia. We need to go there and fight...we are not going there to make it easy for them,” the midfielder said.

“We know that we must encounter off-field difficulties, but we need to have stronger minds.”

Ndlovu is high in confidence after delivering a man-of-the-match performance in midweek’s 1-0 league win over Golden Arrows.

“I’m always working on achieving more,” said the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player. “Winning the man of the match award is not the end. I am hoping to win more accolades.”