Silverman promises ‘blood and guts’ against Ntombela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crowd pleaser Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman has promised blood and guts in his eagerly-awaited boxing fight with Simphiwe Ntombela in Pretoria.

Silverman is fresh from a points loss to Nika Bigvava when they met for the WBF International belt in Georgia, USA, on December 25.

Rated No 6 in SA, Silverman is gunning for Brandon Thysse’s SA junior middleweight belt. Victory against Ntombela will improve Silverman’s ratings.

“The intention is clear, and that is to be a champion,” said Silverman yesterday. “I am in this sport for a purpose, write my story while creating something that will make my two boys happy about me one day.”

Silverman’s contest with Ntombela will form part of the high-profile tournament that will be dominated by females.

Promoter Terry-Anne Hart’s Fighters Club promotion will present what she termed “Battle for Love” event at Silverlakes Farm Hotel on February 28.

February is widely recognised and celebrated as the “month of love”, particularly in SA.

Hart said her team would do a countrywide activation, which will include approaching various institutions.

“We want to say, let’s be happy and focus on love,” she said. “Let’s change the narrative of fighting each other and [put] the energy in the ring where it is controlled.”

The upcoming eight-bout event will be headlined by WBO Africa flyweight champion Smangele “Smash” Hadebe against Sibulele “Lova” Soboois.

Former IBF Africa bantamweight champ, SA-based Malawian Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka, will take on Revai Madondo over eight rounds, while Tyla Promnick will be up against Yonelisa Poni in the mini-flyweight class over six rounds.

Hart, who staged her first tournament at the venue on November 25, said ticket will sell between R2,000 and R5,500.