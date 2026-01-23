We know what we need to do to win Champs League - Onyango

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After coming close to winning their second CAF Champions League title last season, losing to Pyramids in the final, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed what they needed to do this time around to finally clinch the title.

The continental title has eluded Masandawana since 2016, when they last won it after being knocked out in the semifinals or quarterfinals a couple of times.

As they try again this season, Onyango, one of the few players who won the title back then, said they were well aware of what they need to do now to win it this time. “I think the boys all know what they need to do,” he told the media yesterday.

“Last season, we came very close [to] winning the Champions League, and I think this season we can do it. We were knocked out a couple of times in the semifinals, and we are getting there.

“The task ahead is very difficult but we will keep on fighting. The mentality must always be to keep on winning and get results at home, and for me, the message is always to fight for the badge and change the way it looks right now. There are a lot of youngsters in the team but I believe we have the same fighting spirit.”

We cannot only go physical, otherwise the game is going to be difficult for us. We need to see where and when to play, how to control the game, and when to attack. — Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper

Masandawana will continue their quest for the title when they host Al-Hilal of Sudan in their group match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday evening (8pm).

They go into this match tied with Al-Hilal on four points but lead with a superior goal difference.

Onyango said he expected a physical battle and that they will have to be at their best. “We all know that football is a physical game, but you cannot say a team is only going to play with physicality. You also need to have the brains and all other things that apply in football.

“I believe we have both physicality and brains at Sundowns. We have players that are physical and those with technique and a football brain, and we need to apply all those things in the game.

“We cannot only go physical, otherwise the game is going to be difficult for us. We need to see where and when to play, how to control the game, and when to attack.”