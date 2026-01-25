Ouaddou praises Pirates’ play despite goalless draw against Babina Noko

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insists that Saturday’s goalless draw against Sekhukhune United wasn’t a cause for concern, despite its implications for the title race.

Instead, the Buccaneers mentor lauded his troops for the “quality” football they displayed at Peter Mokaba Stadium. The result means Pirates remain second on the Betway Premiership table, level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a better goal difference, having played a game more than the Soweto heavyweights.

“We started the game with the right intensity that I wanted and was expecting,” Ouaddou said. “We deserved at least a goal in the first half...it could have helped us to have more space between the lines. It was very difficult to break Sekhukhune’s compact block.

“We have to keep working and believe in what we are doing,” he said. “I am not worried going forward. I don’t think we have to be worried, especially looking at how we played. We need to be confident.”

In essence, Ouaddou believes it was just not their day against Babina Noko, who also beat them in their first league fixture of the season.

“In the second half, after an hour, we brought some impact players [Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis replaced Deano van Rooyen and Patrick Maswanganyi, respectively], and they raised the intensity even higher and created some chances,” Ouaddou said.

“There are some days like this in football, and today the ball didn’t want to go in the net, but I am really proud of my players...they gave everything, and the quality of football we played was interesting.”

Pirates’ next game is against Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).