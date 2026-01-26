Chippa start a year on high as they beat Orbit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi registered his first win in the Betway Premiership when the Chilli Boys beat struggling Orbit College 1-0 at Olympia Park on Saturday.

Vilakazi had not won in his first five matches since he replaced Luc Eymael in October, scoring three draws and two defeats.

But Chippa have now started the new year on a positive note after Justice Figuareido netted the only goal at the hour mark to give his side a win.

Orbit have now lost back-to-back matches in the new year after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns last Monday. They are 14th on the log table with 13 points from 16 matches and lead 15th-placed Chippa by a single point and bottom side Magesi by two in the relegation zone.

On Friday, Richards Bay and Siwelele played to a 1-1 draw at Richards Bay Stadium.

The draw saw Siwelele move up to the 10th spot in the league standings, a point behind Bay at ninth.

Kgaogelo Sekgota scored in his debut for Siwelele in the first minute of the game, before Moses Mthembu netted from the spot kick to make sure points were shared.

Fixtures

All midweek fixtures will start at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba

Wednesday: Gallants v Chiefs, Dr Molelema.

Friday: Bay v Arrows, Richards Bay.

Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); Chippa v Durban, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Polokwane v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Pirates v Magesi, Orlando Stadium (6pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions League

Friday: Al-Hilal v Sundowns, Amahoro (9pm).

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Chiefs v Zesco, FNB (3pm); Stellenbosch v Belouizdad, Cape Town (3pm).