Improve your game or get dropped — Cardoso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As they turn their attention to the Betway Premiership with a visit to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned his players to raise their game or be dropped.

Masandawana played to a 2-2 disappointing draw against Ali-Hilal of Sudan in their CAF Champions League group match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Cardoso wants an immediate response against Sekhukhune as Downs look to bounce back to winning ways in the league matches to maintain their lead at the top.

Domestic league action continues this Tuesday with a road trip to Polokwane. 🙌



⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United

🏆 Betway Premiership

📆 27 January

⏰ 19H30

🏟 Peter Mokaba Stadium

📺 SS 202 #Sundowns #BetwayPrem #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/9fVV4KQYgU — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 25, 2026

Sundowns are tied on 29 points with second-place Orlando Pirates, who drew goalless with Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

“We had total control of the [CAF] match. I think the story of the game is obviously the number of goals that we could have scored and how we were naive when we suffered both the first and second goals,” Cardoso said.

We had total control of the [CAF] match. I think the story of the game is obviously the number of goals that we could have scored and how we were naive when we suffered both the first and second goals — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“I don’t see any real opportunities to score from the opponents, but it is clear that at this level of the competition, when you play in the Champions League against a team that is the national team of Sudan, you can get penalised if you concede easy goals.

“And if you don’t score with the chances you have, you will be penalised by that. The players need to understand that when we give them chances, they must take them. When a player plays at Sundowns and has a chance, he should grab it.”

Cardoso, who had to be escorted out of Loftus alongside sporting director Flemming Berg after supporters bayed for their blood, said the team needs to get positive results at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali against Al-Hilal in the return leg on Friday at 9pm.

“We didn’t get the points we were looking for and I think we deserved to win according to the way it was played,” he said.

“We are going to have to travel to Rwanda to fight for the three points; there is no doubt about that. We are going to Rwanda with the right strategy to get the three points. We approach every game to win and we are going there to try to achieve that.”

Sowetan