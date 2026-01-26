Sabalenka, Alcaraz ease into Aus Open quarters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aryna Sabalenka has extended her reign as tiebreak queen to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Picture: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Melbourne - Aryna Sabalenka extended her reign as tiebreak queen to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for a fourth successive year and Carlos Alcaraz joined her as Daniil Medvedev’s campaign ended yesterday.

Third seed Coco Gauff advanced to her third quarterfinals in a row with a pulsating 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory over crafty Czech Karolina Muchova in a late-afternoon contest at Margaret Court Arena, while Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur eased through.

But three-time finalist Medvedev was handed another harsh lesson by his new nemesis Learner Tien, the Russian going down 6-4 6-0 6-3 to the American again at Melbourne Park.

“He played great, super-aggressive. Even when I was making good shots, he was making a better shot back,” Medvedev said.

“I didn’t find many solutions today on the court, which is rare, and I didn’t feel that many times in my life like this.”

Twice champion and favourite Sabalenka was first out on a glorious morning, seeing off Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko 6-1 7-6(1) in a match of two halves.

The Belarusian was at her irrepressible best as she crushed the teen in a 31-minute opening set and raced to a 4-1 lead in the second before Mboko produced a thrilling fightback.

Breaking Sabalenka twice on the way to a 6-5 lead, Mboko then hit a brick wall as the Belarusian raised her game to notch a 20th successive tiebreak win at Grand Slams, eclipsing Novak Djokovic’s record of 19 between Wimbledon 2005 and 2007.

“I’m upset right now,” Djokovic joked in response to a post on X highlighting Sabalenka’s feat.

Belarusian Sabalenka heaped praise on her young opponent.

“It’s incredible to see these kids coming up on the tour,” said the world number one, who has reached 13 successive Grand Slam quarter-finals." - Reuters