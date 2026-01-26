Zwane praises AmaZulu’s resilience in comeback win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has heaped praise on his players after they twice came from a goal down to win 3-2 against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

A goal by Mlondi Mbanjwa and a brace by substitute Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya were enough to hand Usuthu their first win in the new year.

Victor Letsoalo and Junior Zindonga scored for Galaxy in the second half.

What impressed Zwane was the character they showed when they were a goal down, and he revealed what he told them after they conceded twice in the second half.

“It has been very difficult for us to beat TS Galaxy. We needed to make sure that (for) this one, we got maximum points,” Zwane told the media during the post-match press conference.

“We showed character. We just need to change our mindset and mentality. We need to believe more in ourselves because you can’t concede a goal at home and then look like you are giving up.

“We had to lift them and make them believe that you can get an equaliser. Even after they scored their second goal, we still said to them, ‘when you look at the clock, there is enough time for us to come back’.

“I think they showed character, and they responded positively. Even after equalising, when you look at the clock again, we said ‘no, we can still get a win here’.

“So, we need to have a different mentality at home. No one should come out. I think it paid off in the end. We managed to get the win.”

The win saw Usuthu move to fourth on the log table with 27 points from 15 matches, two behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Zwane wants his side to continue with that fighting spirit when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

“We are still building identity, trying to find a way to win games, and (learning) how to dictate terms. How to make sure that people have fear when they come to KZN as soon as they think about AmaZulu,” he said.

“I think we showed that with our never-say-die attitude, hopefully, we can continue with that. When we lose a game, we do so with pride and are proud that we gave everything on the field.

“I was going to blame them for the goals we conceded, but I think the play was balanced at some point. We will work more on our attacking because that has been lacking.”

Elsewhere, Durban City beat Polokwane City 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium, also on Sunday.