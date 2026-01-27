Downs seek victory over Sekhukhune to consolidate top spot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“It won’t be an easy game for us, but if we can show up and match their hunger, we will be fine.” — Teboho Mokoena

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has urged his teammates to match Sekhukhune United’s hunger to win when the two teams meet in a Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Sundowns, coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal of Sudan in the CAF Champions League group match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, are eager to bounce back to winning ways.

A win for Masandawana will see them go three points clear ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates at the top of the table.

After watching Sekhukhune play to a goalless draw against Pirates on Saturday, Mokoena expects that they will have to match their intensity to win the match.

“We are excited; we are looking forward to the game,” Mokoena told the club’s media department. “We know it is a very important match for the team and also for the morale that is going to help us going forward into the Champions League game.

“[Sekhukhune] played well against Pirates; they are a good side. It won’t be an easy game for us, but if we can show up and match their hunger, we will be fine.”

A win for Babina Noko will see them tied on 29 points with Sundowns and Pirates. Coach Eric Tinkler said his concern is the game against TS Galaxy on Sunday, as he knows his players will be highly motivated for the game against Downs.

“The teams that are at the bottom of the log are the teams that we struggle against now,” he said.

“We are very ambitious; we want to win things and achieve things. But I think the players go into those matches not with the same energy, not with the same intensity, not with the same fight as they showed against Pirates.”

Fixtures

All midweek fixtures will start at 7.30pm.

Tonight: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba

Tomorrow: Gallants v Chiefs, Dr Molelema

Friday: Bay v Arrows, Richards Bay

Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); Chippa v Durban, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Polokwane v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Pirates v Magesi, Orlando Stadium (6pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions League

Friday: Al-Hilal v Sundowns, Amahoro (9pm).

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Chiefs v Zesco, FNB (3pm); Stellenbosch v Belouizdad, Cape Town (3pm).

Sowetan