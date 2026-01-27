NFD | Amoojee optimistic Highbury can dethrone Milford from NFD summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury striker Naeem Amoojee is confident they can oust Motsepe Foundation Championship table-toppers, Milford, despite their struggle to maintain consistency.

Milford lead Highbury by eight points at the halfway mark of the national first division campaign. The Yellow Nation lost 2-1 at home to Lerumo United at the weekend, making it their fourth defeat in their last five league matches, and one draw.

Despite dropping 14 points from a possible 15 in their last five fixtures, Amoojee refuses to throw in the towel, insisting they can still dethrone Milford from the summit of the table.

“We started the season very well... we were unbeaten our first six games, but of late we are struggling to be consistent. Even so, I still think we can make things happen. We have a perfect squad that’s hungry for success, so we can still top the table,” Amoojee said.

“The gap isn’t too big, so we will keep fighting until we achieve our goal, which is to be among the top teams to increase our chances of gaining promotion at the end of the season. During the Afcon break, we had a mini preseason in Durban, playing against top teams such as AmaZulu and Golden Arrows, among others, and that will benefit us a lot in the long run as well.

The 29-year-old well-travelled striker has scored four goals in the MFC this season, making him just three goals behind the joint leading scorers in the division, Ntuthuko Mlotshwa of Leruma and Black Leopards’ Bethuel Muzeu.

“We all have personal goals, to be honest. I really see myself challenging for the Golden Boot, but the team comes first. If I have an opportunity to score and a teammate is in a better position to score, I’d always pass to him to score because we want to win games,” the Highbury marksman said.

NFD results

Casric 0-0 Midlands; Highbury 1-2 Lerumo; Gomora 1-2 CPT City; Venda 1-0 Upington; AmaTuks 3-2 Milford; Baroka 1-1 Kruger; Leicesterford 2-1 Bees; Lions 2-0 Leopards