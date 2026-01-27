Sibanda set for IBF title fight against Taduran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace on June 15, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Gradidge/ Gallo Images)

Golden Gloves Promotions has announced a series of headline‑grabbing developments that promise to ignite the year ahead for local boxing.

IBF mini flyweight No 7 contender Beaven “The One” Sibanda, known to fans as “The Flame of Zimbabwe”, has been offered a crack at the IBF minimumweight title against reigning champion Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran of the Philippines.

The fight is intended for April 4 in the US.

Golden Gloves boss Rodney Berman has a meeting with Sibanda’s manager, Marco Luis, today to discuss the offer.

Luis said: “We need to make sure Beaven is ready because he had an injury in September [that forced him to pull out of his IBF international mini flyweight title defence against Filipino foe Joey “The Babyface” Canoy].”

Sibanda, who is trained in Edenvale by Vusi Mtolo, was sparring when his Achilles tendon snapped. He underwent an operation, which was said to have gone well.

Added Luis: “We don’t want to make a wrong decision; I believe he can win the fight against Pedro because I rate Beaven as the best strawweight in the world.

he punches are landing early in 2026 — and they’re landing hard. — Rodney Berman

“We just need to make sure the injury has healed thoroughly and he’s ready to come back and fight.”

Meanwhile, Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse, who is currently rated No 1 by the WBC for Melvin Jerusalem’s belt, is set to oppose Canoy, the No 1 contender, for the rights to challenge the reigning champion.

The fight is planned for March.

Adding to the excitement, reigning IBO junior bantamweight king Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika has been mandated by the IBF to fight for the number one ranking against Japan’s Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji.

Malajika is rated No 4, a spot above Teraji.

“Should Teraji decline, Malajika will face the next contender in line, but either way, the stakes could not be higher,” said Berman.

“This is an extraordinary start to 2026. Before we’ve even staged a single tournament this year, three of our fighters are in line for career‑defining bouts.

It’s a testament to the strength, depth, and pulling power of Golden Gloves. The stable is not just competing; it’s thriving on the world stage; the punches are landing early in 2026 — and they’re landing hard,“ said Berman.