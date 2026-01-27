Sinner powers into quarters but Keys exits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melbourne - One champion survived and another succumbed at the Australian Open yesterday as Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals after women’s holder Madison Keys crashed out at the hands of friend Jessica Pegula.

Sinner became the second Italian into the last eight after Lorenzo Musetti beat an injury-hampered Taylor Fritz, while Iga Swiatek sent the last Australian out of the women’s draw with a 6-0 6-3 thumping of qualifier Maddison Inglis.

Two days after suffering dramatic cramps in a third round scare against Eliot Spizzirri, Sinner rebounded with a 6-1 6-3 7-6(2) win over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi as the heat returned to Melbourne Park.

With the sun having retreated in the late afternoon, the double-defending champion was relieved to play in the shade at Margaret Court Arena on a day when temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius.

“It’s definitely a bit different when there is no sun, even if it’s quite warm outside still,” said Sinner, who booked his ninth successive Grand Slam quarterfinal.

“So I felt quite good out there physically. Everything was okay today.”

Sinner will next meet American eighth seed Ben Shelton, who stepped in for the absent Novak Djokovic and overhauled 12th seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the late match at Rod Laver Arena.

Shelton lost to Sinner in last year’s semi-finals, one of a run of eight successive defeats to the Italian.

A year after hoisting the women’s trophy with a brilliant win over Aryna Sabalenka, Keys’s title defence ended with a 6-3 6-4 loss to sixth seed Pegula.

Good friends with Pegula, with whom she does a podcast, Keys promised to honour a pre-match wager by eating a cheese-smothered apple pie.

“A bet is a bet, so I’ll do it,” said the ninth seed.

Pegula reached her fourth quarterfinal at Melbourne Park and will meet Amanda Anisimova, who made it four US players in the women’s final eight after beating China’s Wang Xinyu 7-6(4) 6-4.

Second seed Swiatek will face former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the draw, the resurgent Kazakh having blitzed Elise Mertens 6-1 6-3.

Musetti had revenge on his mind after losing to Fritz at the ATP Finals in November, and the fifth-seeded Italian delivered, winning 6-2 7-5 6-4 to reach his first Australian Open quarterfinals.

“Honestly, I feel very proud. I know Taylor very well, we’ve played many matches, many battles. And last time in Turin he was the winner,” Musetti said.

“I came here with a different mentality and I think I made one of my best performances.”

Musetti’s reward is a blockbuster clash against 10-times champion Djokovic, who will be as fresh as he can be after a three-day break.

The Serbian great had a walkover when fourth round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew with injury. - Reuters