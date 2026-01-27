Sundowns to pursue legal action against unruly fans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns to take legal action against supporters who threatened members of the techncial staff.

Mamelodi Sundowns have vowed to take the legal route against some of their supporters after their ill-disciplined behaviour following their 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal of Sudan at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Despite leading their CAF champions league group after that draw, a section of supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with head coach Miguel Cardoso and sporting director Flemming Berg.

Berg was splashed with water as he tried to make his way out of the stadium, and Sundowns have now revealed that they will not tolerate illegal behaviour by supporters.

“Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns technical team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match,” a statement read.

“Sundowns has always encouraged supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns supporters.

“The players and technical team are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.”

The supporters were also seen chanting, “Pitso, Pitso”, a clear indication that they want their former coach, Pitso Mosimane, who is reportedly negotiating with the club to rejoin them.

