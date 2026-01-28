Cardoso calls for unity after Sundowns victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has asked for unity, especially from supporters, after their 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory eased a bit of pressure on Cardoso after he was forced to exit Loftus Versfeld Stadium through a back door following their 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal of Sudan last Friday.

Nuno Santos and Brayan Leon netted late in the match to give Masandawana all three points, which saw them go three clear between them and Orlando Pirates.

Cardoso praised his players’ spirit throughout and said their victory came from belief within the group.

“The most important thing was the spirit we had today. Since the moment we came and since the moment we were in the locker room and throughout the moment we played 90 plus six minutes of the game,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“We knew this game would be very specific in terms of the tactical approach we needed. We brought the energy to create new challenges for Sekhukhune with the changes we made, and the high intensity was enough for us to finish the match in the right way.”

The win was Sundowns’ second this year after they beat Orbit College 2-0 in their first match. Cardoso emphasised the need to continue collecting points to make up for their slow start to the season.

“This game was important. We need to remember we are obviously in a position where the points are short, so we need to keep scoring three points in every match,” he said.

“Making the victory today lifts the morale of the team, gives confidence and energy.”

The Portuguese international explained why he showed emotion to the supporters after the goals.

“It is about telling the fans we are always on the same side, and that what we have written on our shirts and the spirit of Ubuntu is in our hearts.

“I want to celebrate with them and make them understand I am one of them, that I am here to help the club. Most of all, I want to feel excited.

“We need to stay committed and together as the Masandawana family. We started the season well, and though in the previous game we did not get the points we wanted, the performance was good.”

