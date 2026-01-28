Chiefs believe they can win first league title in 11 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy has asserted that they want to win the league title, believing they have what it takes to win what would be their first championship since the 2014/15 season.

“The race is on. We want that league title and it’s very possible…we just need to work hard and work towards that as our main goal," McCarthy said.

Chiefs have lost only one league game this season, garnering seven wins and six draws from their first 14 league outings to be among the chasing pack.

Amakhosi, who have recorded back-to-back wins in their two opening fixtures of the year against Golden Arrows and Zesco United in the Betway Premiership and CAF Confederation Cup, hope to maintain their momentum when they face Marumo Gallants in the domestic league at Dr Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“We know that Marumo are a quality side...they are a team that brings anything on the day but we are just going to go out there guns blazing and do the job,” McCarthy noted.

McCarthy netted his maiden goal for Chiefs when they beat Arrows 1-0 last week. The 22-year-old defender, who’s the son of Amakhosi legend Fabian McCarthy, told why the goal meant so much to him.

“Scoring my first goal for the club was definitely one moment to remember. I found out that even my father [Fabian] scored his first Chiefs goal against Arrows, so my goal is definitely one for the history books and I am looking forward to scoring many more,” McCarthy said.

League fixtures

Tonight: Gallants v Chiefs, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)

Friday: Bay v Arrows, Richards Bay, (7.30pm)

Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); Chippa v Durban, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Polokwane v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Pirates v Magesi, Orlando Stadium (6pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela (3.30pm)

CAF Champions League

Friday: Al-Hilal v Sundowns, Amahoro (9pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Chiefs v Zesco, FNB (3pm); Stellenbosch v Belouizdad, Cape Town (3pm).

