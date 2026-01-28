Galaxy Beganovic targets top-5 finish for Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 7 December 2025. Picture: ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic feels they are on course to finish in the top five in the Betway Premiership and will push his players to achieve that target.

After 16 matches, the Rockets are seventh on the log table with 24 points, and Beganovic believes they have made progress after losing several key players during the ongoing transfer window.

Galaxy finished fifth last season after they accumulated 35 points from 28 matches, and Beganovic is confident they can better that position.

“I always want to push my team to get more and to be in a better position than we were last year, and we want to try to put in a little bit more,” Beganovic said.

“There are still 14 games to play and we need to focus and play every match like we played against AmaZulu [lost 3-2 on Sunday] and I think we will have some luck in other matches.”

This season, Galaxy are scoring freely and are the second-best scoring team after Mamelodi Sundowns with 22 goals, and the 42-year-old coach explained how they are getting it right.

“We are equal with Sundowns [before last night’s match against Sekhukhune United] with scoring goals. First of all, it is hard work and tactically to teach players in crucial moments there in the box and also how we improve our game,” he said.

“From the beginning, we want to play something else and put more attention on players and our wingers to have spaces on the side and make overloads.

“We train hard and we want to be brave and numerous in the box. I think our strikers are starting to score goals. Our structure allows us to have more in transition.”

The Bosnian international also provided an update on Phakamani Mahlambi, who has been training with the club since late last year.

“He trained with us, but after a couple of days, he had a situation where a member of his family passed away. As I’ve said many times, it’s not on me. He needs to do everything himself. He needs to fix his body to be a professional footballer.”