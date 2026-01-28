WATCH | Jele implores Bucs to go for PSL clean sweep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Happy Jele has challenged Orlando Pirates to go even better than the last Buccaneers team to clinch a league title more than 14 years ago.

Retired defender Jele, who was part of Pirates’ history-making double-treble winning team in 2011 and 2012, says the current bunch can go further by making a clean sweep of domestic trophies this season, having already secured two in the first half of the campaign.

“I wouldn’t want to compare (the current team to the one of 14 years ago), but I believe they can do better than us,” Jele said at Orlando Stadium yesterday, where the venue was being renamed Orlando Amstel Arena on the back of Pirates’ sponsorship with the Netherlands-based beer company.

“This is a massive chance for these players to make history because we did the double treble. Look, they’ve already won two trophies (MTN8 and Carling Knockout), so why can’t they win the remaining two (league title and Nedbank Cup)? They can do it.”

While Pirates have annexed no fewer than seven trophies since 2022, the league has eluded them, but after getting close to perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns this time, there’s a feeling among the Bucs ranks they can finally end their long wait for the championship.

But Pirates will face a daunting task in the next few weeks as they will have to face Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in back-to-back fixtures next month. Jele, however, warned those games are not necessarily too important in the pursuit of the title.

“The most important game is always the next one. Let’s start with the one on Saturday (against Magesi). You get to play Sundowns twice, and Chiefs twice. If you win you get six points, but six points won’t win you the league. You need to get points against everyone to be champions,” said the former defender who’s now one of Pirates’ ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Pirates and the City of Joburg reached a five-year agreement over the renaming of Orlando Stadium. Bertie Grobbelaar, the chief executive of Stadium Management SA which runs the venue, welcomed the partnership, saying it would help enhance the venue fulfill its potential commercially.

“Rugby teams own their stadiums, but for football it’s different. As a venue authority, you couldn’t go get commercial sponsors which could be in conflict with the tenants. But this partnership helps in that Pirates and Amstel already have a relationship, so it means we can all collaborate,” Grobbelaar said.