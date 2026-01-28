WATCH | Moremi having time of his life, says Bucs will win the league

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On-form Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi says he always knew he was destined for greatness, emphasising that the Buccaneers “will be” the 2025/26 season league champions.

Moremi, 25, is having the time of his life at Pirates, having joined from AmaZulu before the start of the season.

The lad from Sharpeville has already won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout in his maiden season at Bucs, also breaking into the Bafana Bafana set-up. The ex-Usuthu star was part of the recent Afcon in Morocco. Moremi has found the back of the net eight times in 21 fixtures across all competitions this term.

“I am a very focused person ... even when things don’t go my way, I am always focused. I always knew that things would go well for me when the time was right,” Moremi confidently said during Pirates’ media open day at Rand Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi says being booed by own fans at the start of the season awakened a beast inside him as he's now one of Bucs' key players, having also established himself as a Bafana Bafana asset.

“Always knew that my future was too bright. I always knew that I’d get my chance, and I feel like I’ve grabbed my chance with both hands.”

Moremi asserted that Pirates will win the league this season as they are second on the log, three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve played two games more than them.

“We are winning the league this season, but we’ll take it step by step. We must keep on building momentum, but at the end of the day, we are taking the league noma kanjani [dark or blue],” Moremi said.

Moremi attributed his rather smooth adaptation to life at Pirates to arriving alongside eight other players, suggesting the spotlight wasn’t only on him when he joined.

“I was signed alongside eight other players, so there was no pressure and that made it easier for me to settle in here. Also, the guys I found here, like Rele and Tito, helped me so much to settle,” Moremi said.

Moremi singled out Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi as the people who helped him the most to settle well, also telling how the latter played a crucial role when fans jeered at him at Orlando Stadium this season.

“I remember Tito [Maswanganyi] was the one who helped me a lot when the fans booed me ... he told me to relax.

“To be honest, I didn’t see that the fans were booing me and it was only after the game where I heard that they were booing me when the gents [his teammates] made a circle and addressed the matter. After that I was hurt, but I didn’t take it to heart because these things happen everywhere in football.”