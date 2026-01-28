SA netball tests combinations against England before Games

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk and captain Khanyisa Chawane pose with the 2026 Spar Challenge trophy at a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture:

The Spar Proteas netball coach, Jenny van Dyk, wants to use their three-match Test series against England’s Vitality Roses at Ellis Park Indoor Arena to test player combinations ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

The matches are scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm, January 31 (5pm) and February 1, (6pm) and the series will be a great test of how much they have prepared, with this being their last international contest before the Commonwealth Games.

“With eyes on the Commonwealth Games, this is a great preparation for us to see what types of combinations work best,” Van Dyk told a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“It is great to play one of the top four [teams] in the world. It is important, especially with our preparations towards the Commonwealth Games. It is always a priority for us to build a little bit more depth in our squad.”

With eyes on the Commonwealth Games, this is a great preparation for us to see what types of combinations work best. — Jenny van Dyk

Vitality Roses coach Jess Thirlby said they are looking forward to playing against the Proteas.

“We are going to meet each other in the same pool at the Commonwealth Games alongside Australia, so I think this head-to-head over the many years has actually brought fantastic netball quality style,” Thirlby said.

“We really respect the passion and the momentum that the Proteas have had in the last 18 months. I think we saw that a couple of years ago, and the talent that has come in. So it is a great opportunity to come up against an SA team that is on the rise.”

The Proteas came close to upsetting the Roses in last year’s Netball Nations Cup final in England, and with the crowds on their side this time, they are confident of victory.