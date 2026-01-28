Stellies’ new signings will boost game against CR Belouizdad — Hunt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coach says team will be ‘stronger and better’ when they face Algerians

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt feels the team will perform better when they face CR Belouizdad in the CAF Confederation Cup return leg at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3pm), with new signings to boost them.

Stellies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belouizdad in their group match in Algeria on Sunday.

Hunt hinted that new signings Mosa Lebusa and Kobamelo Kodisang could play on Sunday as the team looks to return to winning ways.

“We will have three or four players signed as well. We are looking to strengthen our squad, and those players are back at training and will definitely come into the team,” Hunt said.

“Three or four players from Mamelodi Sundowns are back at training and will be added to the squad. We believe we will be a stronger and better team going forward.

We are looking to strengthen our squad, and those players are back at training and will definitely come into the team. — Gavin Hunt

“The next match will be a completely different game. It will be played in the afternoon in very hot conditions, which may suit us,” he said.

“We are not used to playing in those conditions either, so it will be a totally different challenge, but one we have to prepare for properly and take advantage of if we can.”

Hunt admitted the team struggled to cope in Algeria on Sunday and that they took that defeat as a learning curve.

“We wanted to see out the first 20 minutes to try and get a foothold in the game. But the speed and the pace of the game certainly caught us off guard. It was a difficult start, but I thought we grew into the game a little more.”

Sowetan