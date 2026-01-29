Chiefs’ Maboe: ‘We want to leave the shirt better’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lebogang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Mpho Mvelase of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on December 7, 2025

Amid his recent top performances, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe has laid bare his desire to leave Amakhosi in a better position than when he arrived, saying they were aiming very high this season with three competitions in the form of the league, the Caf Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup on offer for them.

Maboe, who joined Chiefs as a free agent in August last year after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns three months earlier, put in a man of the match display in Wednesday’s 1-0 league win over Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium.

The victory saw Chiefs move up to second on the table, two points adrift of leaders Sundowns, while third-placed Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand, are a point behind Amakhosi.

“We are carrying a very heavy badge.

“It is a privilege to be part of this prestigious team. I think we want to leave the shirt in a better state than we found it. For us it is to continue fighting for silverware. We’ve got three [trophies] to play for this season and are definitely aiming very high,” Maboe told SuperSport TV after the game.

The 31-year-old midfielder thought their hunger was the difference against Marumo, where Glody Lilepo’s stunner in the 67th minute sealed the deal for them, also keeping them in the title race.

“It was not an easy one. They were tough opponents who also wanted to impose themselves. But I think we wanted it more than they did, and we got the result tonight,” Maboe said.

Chiefs have since switched their focus to the Confederation Cup Group D match against Zambian outfit Zesco United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Last Sunday, Amakhosi beat Zesco 1-0 in Ndola to record their first win of the tournament, and they would be hoping to complete a double over the Zambians to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout phase of the tournament, currently occupying the third spot in Group D with four points, three behind leaders Al Masry of Egypt after three rounds of fixtures.