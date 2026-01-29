Kaze praises Chiefs’ grit on tough away pitch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze doubts many teams in the division can win a game on Dr Molemela Stadium’s rather poor pitch, lauding his side for grinding out a victory there without grousing about the bad state of the turf.

Glody Lilepo’s 67th-minute stunner was enough for Chiefs to beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday. The win kept Amakhosi in the title race, as they’re now second on the table, just two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the halfway mark.

“It’s a big win away from home on a very difficult field, but we didn’t want to complain about the field or to feel sorry for ourselves,” Kaze, who steers the Amakhosi ship alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, said.

It’s a big win away from home on a very difficult field, but we didn’t want to complain about the field — Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

“We are a big team; we need to play in every condition that we find ourselves in. What I saw today, I am not quite sure that there [are] a lot of teams that are going to win on that field.”

Even so, Kaze downplayed their title ambitions, highlighting how they’ve improved from last season, as they’ve since shifted their focus to the CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture against Zesco United of Zambia at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

“We go game by game. Last season we were at 32 points at the end of the season after 30 games... Today we are at 15 games with 30 points, and I feel it’s a big improvement, but we still have to improve further,” the Amakhosi co-coach said.

“Now our focus is going to shift to our Confederation Cup game against Zesco ... We will try to make the best out of that game.”

In the Confed Cup’s Group D mini log, Chiefs are third with four points, three behind leaders Al Masry of Egypt, whom they will host in Polokwane on February 8.

Meanwhile, Kaze also expressed his happiness to see Lilepo scoring that worldie, implying the goal would boost his morale after enduring difficult times in recent months.

“What a goal! It’s not a goal that you see every day. I’m so happy for Lilepo that he scored that goal because after his injury against AS Simba [in the Confed Cup preliminary phase in October], he was slowly coming back, and there was a little bit of pressure on him in the last few weeks,” Kaze stated.

“He has responded well... We know that he’s a big player that can make the difference.”

Sowetan