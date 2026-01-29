Orlando Pirates release Ndah to explore new opportunities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates challenges Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby match at Orlando Stadium on March 5 2022.

In a move that’s unlikely to sit well with many Orlando Pirates fans, the club has released defender Olisa Ndah at his request to seek more playing opportunities elsewhere.

Despite struggling with injuries in recent seasons, the Ghost has always held Ndah in high regard, seeing him as a rare find, thanks to his unrivalled qualities such as assurance and composure in possession and tactical awareness.

What makes Ndah’s exit surprising to a certain degree is that Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi’s recent sale to Chicago Fire in the US was expected to open a door for the Nigerian centre-back to return to the playing squad, having recently recovered from a long-term injury.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways,” Pirates said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the club’s management. Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.”

The 27-year-old Nigerian joined the Buccaneers from his native side Akwa United in August 2021. Ndah, who was one of Pirates’ captains in the past two seasons, had established himself as one of the key figures at the club.