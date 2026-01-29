Tinkler urges Sekhukhune to bounce back against Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sekhukhune United head coach Eric Tinkler during the MTN8 first -leg semi-final press conference at PSL Headquarters in Johannesburg.

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has challenged his players to bounce back following their three-match winless start to the new season.

Babina Noko started the year with a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch, before playing to a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates and then suffering a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

With his side only getting a point against what he describes as tough opponents who finished in the top three last season, Tinkler wants the team to start collecting points against equal sides now.

“[We’re] disappointed obviously, but we played three difficult matches in a space of a week,” Tinkler said. “Yes, we can say Stellenbosch are having a poor season, but let’s not forget they finished third last term,” Tinkler told the media during the post-match press conference.

“Pirates finished second and Sundowns first. Those were the three matches we had in a space of a week. So, it was never going to be easy.

“But as a coach, I want to win matches, and I’ve beaten Pirates and Sundowns before, but I’ve not beaten Stellies.

“Our purpose was always to come in and try and get maximum points out of the three matches, and we didn’t manage that.

“Obviously, there is disappointment from everyone, but now what is important is to bounce back. You’ve got over that run now, and you have other games that are coming up, and you need to try and collect maximum points from them.”

Sekhukhune will play another tricky side when they duel with TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm, where they will be eager to bounce back.

They will have to do so without one of their key players, Tsepo Matsimbi, who was stretchered off against Sundowns after a tackle by Khulumani Ndamane.