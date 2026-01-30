AmaZulu aim for consistency against Gallants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte highlighted finishing as one of their main concerns and vowed to work hard to improve.

Fresh from their hard-fought 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy in the league match on Sunday, AmaZulu will be eager to build on that performance and maintain consistency when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

Usuthu will take heart from their performance against Galaxy, knowing that consistency remains the key to finishing in the top eight.

They come up against a wounded Gallants side, who lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at home on Wednesday and are determined to put in a fight to collect their first win of the new year.

Gallants are under pressure as they are not far from the relegation zone. They lead bottom-side Magesi by four points and cannot afford to drop more points.

Usuthu coach Arthur Zwane emphasised that they will need to keep their discipline going forward and not concede soft goals.

“We need to be disciplined after scoring a goal; we need to be more composed to control the tempo, to control the game, and to make sure we don’t concede immediately,” Zwane said.

“But I think as a team that is in the phase where we are building up, it is good for such things to happen. In a real game, you test the character. Can you come back?

“This can build this team’s belief because ... when we concede, we don’t usually come back.

“I’m not happy that we conceded [against TS Galaxy], I’m happy that it brought the best out of us so that we can come back. Now it will bring that belief into our players to say, ‘Guys, we’ve got what it takes. Once we concede, we can still come back.

“As time goes on, you will see that discipline from the team.”

“Finishing is the problem, but we also find solutions, and then we still concede goals. I know it’s difficult, but you need to have the same intensity,” Lafitte said.

“AmaZulu will be a different opponent, and it will be important to be ready. It will be important to improve, have a positive mindset, and go into the AmaZulu game with the belief that we can win that match.”