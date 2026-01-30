Mthombeni urges Casric to treat all opposition the same

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joseph Bucs Mthombeni (Head Coach) of Casric Stars during the PSL promotion playoff match between Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars at Athlone Stadium on June 07, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni has challenged his side to change their attitude and maintain a consistent approach to all their games in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Mthombeni feels his players tend to undermine teams that are struggling in the MFC and end up dropping points, which is costing them.

Casric remain second on the log table with 29 points, one behind leaders Milford heading into this weekend’s matches.

They host Cape Town City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium today at 3.30pm and Mthombeni wants their attitude to change.

“I think the mentality of our players must change and not undermine the opponents. We need to approach all the games the same and also respect the opponents,” Mthombeni said.

“I think they must not get motivated by teams that are very close in the top five; even the teams from numbers 10 to 15, those are dangerous because they are fighting for everything; even a draw for them is good.”

Both teams will come into this game on the back of wins in their respective matches in midweek. Casric edged Venda 2-1 away, while the Citizens thumped the University of Pretoria 4-0 at home.

It is only a point that separates the two from second (Casric) and fourth (City) and Mthombeni said they have to collect points irrespective of who they face.

“When you play away, make sure you don’t drop points easily, and when we play the teams that are from relegation, we must make sure we don’t undermine them,” he said.

“We have to make sure we go hard and stick to our system and don’t change anything. When the players go and play against these teams, they change their mentality based on their position. We usually lose points to teams that are at the bottom.

“We must also not have too many draws, because that has cost us a lot in the previous years.”

The Citizens are enjoying a good run of form and are undefeated in their last five matches, winning all of them. They will want to continue with that winning run against Casric as they look to continue climbing the table.

Fixtures

All matches will kick off at 3.30pm.

Today: Gomora v Venda, Malamulele; Casric v CPT City, Solomon Mahlangu.

Tomorrow: Lerumo v Milford, NWU; Wanderers v Leicesterford, Hammarsdale; Bees v Lions, KaNyamazane.

Sunday: PTA University v Kruger, Tuks; Highbury v Upington, Nelson Mandela University.