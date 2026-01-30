Sundowns seek redemption in Rwanda clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a disappointing 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal in their CAF Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last week, Mamelodi Sundowns are going all out for a win when the two teams meet in the return leg at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda tonight (9pm).

After three rounds of matches, Sundowns have only registered a single victory with two draws and will have to start collecting maximum points if they are to finish first in their group.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feels they should have done better in the first leg at home last week but that they have corrected the errors they made where they were punished.

Let’s hope we have the spirit to fight until the end because we have the conditions to do that. — Miguel Cardoso

“We played a good match at home against a strong opponent. It was a tricky match because I think the team played well enough to collect more points than we got in the end, but we were punished by the mistakes we made,” Cardoso told the media during the pre-match conference yesterday.

“We are excited to play here, in good conditions. Let’s hope we have the spirit to fight until the end because we have the conditions to do that.”

Cardoso also urged his side to show a strong commitment and take the game to a level where they can win.

“[We must show] strong commitment; we don’t travel far to just come here and not take the game to the level that we have to take it to.

“I think both teams understand the importance of this game in terms of the final results of the group stage.”

Meanwhile, versatile player Thapelo Morena said Sundowns know where they got it wrong last week and will try to minimise the mistakes when they play the match.

“The most important thing is we know how important it is to get victories at home and we made two errors in which we were punished,” Morena said.

“Coming into this match, we have to make sure that we don’t commit the same mistake and convert the chances we create.”