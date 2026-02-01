Chiefs improve chances of qualifying for Confed Cup knockout with win over Zesco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and ZESCO United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Chiefs set themselves a good chance to qualify for the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase, beating Zesco United of Zambia 1-0 in their fourth Group D fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

The win, earned courtesy of Glody Lilepo’s early goal, puts Chiefs on seven points with two games to spare against Egyptian sides Al Masry and Zamalek in Polokwane and in Cairo next Sunday and February 15 respectively.

Chiefs made six changes to the starting XI that beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the domestic league away midweek, with Inacio Miguel, Dillan Solomons, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mfundo Vilakazi, Pule Mmodi and Flavio Silva replacing Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Asanele Velebayi and Khanyisa Mayo respectively.

The game’s early moments were like watching paint dry as both teams struggled to string together passes, resorting to long balls.

However, Chiefs somewhat grew into the game with Glody Lilepo, who scored the only goal of the match in their Betway Premiership win over Marumo on Wednesday, proving to be their livewire down the right flank.

Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chief. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Congolese winger made a few promising runs into the box, using his speed and physique to get the better of Zesco’s left back Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Amakhosi’s resurgence would pay off in the 14th minute when Vilakazi set up Lilepo to beat Zesco keeper Opiyo Omondi with a low-driven powerful shot just inside the box.

Chiefs capitalised on a defensive error by Zesco right-back Benedict Chepeshi, who tried to clear the ball only for it to bounce off Mmodi, before Silva reacted swiftly by collecting it for Vilakazi to tee up Lilepo.

Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen made a brilliant save to deny Amine Hiver, who against the run of play rose smartly to head Chepeshi’s well-floated cross on the half-hour mark. Petersen would also make two quick saves from a resultant corner kick.

Lilepo squandered a chance late in the first half as he rushed things, instead of passing the ball to Mmodi who was unmarked in the box. As Chiefs lacked the fluidity they had in the first half, they had to rely on Petersen, who produced a few brilliant stops later in the match.

The visitors started the second half brightly, winning more midfield battles than Chiefs, while also making box entries, a thing they struggled with in the first stanza. Chiefs were just lucky to hold onto their lead as Zesco really threatened all second half.