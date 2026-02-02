Cardoso under pressure as Sundowns eye CAF knockout stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As they turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup last 32 against Gomora United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, after their CAF Champions League defeat to Al-Hilal, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged calm, feeling nothing is lost in the continental competition.

Sundowns now find themselves second in Group C, having collected five points from four matches.

Their 2-1 defeat to Al-Hilal on Friday has shifted the pressure back to Cardoso, who needs Downs to win their remaining matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

Their next Champions League match is against Saint-Éloi Lupopo on Sunday away, which Cardoso admitted is a must-win.

“I remember last year we were unfortunately in a similar situation after the fourth match; we lost that game and then we had a difficult fixture away that we played in Congo,” he said.

“This time it’s also a tough match to play in Congo against Lupopo, and that’s what big teams have to look ahead to.

[...] it was clear in certain moments that the team was a little bit tired, and you feel that by the number of mistakes that you make. — Miguel Cardoso

“But before that match, we still have a cup match on Wednesday [against Gomora], unfortunately. We played three days ago. It was also clear in certain moments in the match that the team was much more tired than Al Hilal, which had just played against us.

“Despite changing a few players in the team compared to the previous match, it was clear that we were tired. Despite it looking close, we had to make a trip... and it was clear in certain moments that the team was a little bit tired and you feel that by the number of mistakes that you make.”

With one eye on the Champions League match, the Portuguese international is expected to continue rotating players when they face Gomora on Tuesday.

“Now it’s time to go back home and see who’s in the best condition to play because that cup competition is also very important to us, and then after that we start thinking about Lupopo,” he said.

