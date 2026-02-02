Pirates not losing sleep over big rivals Chiefs, Downs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reiterated that they haven’t started thinking about upcoming titanic fixtures against title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs as the title race continues to heat up.

Yanela Mbuthuma and Relebohile Mofokeng were on target as Pirates outwitted Magesi 2-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena to record their first win of the new year over the weekend. They also dislodged Chiefs from second place on the table to be level with leaders Sundowns, who have a better goal difference.

Pirates, who have a game in hand, host Sundowns on February 18, before playing Chiefs 10 days later.

“These games [against Sundowns and Chiefs] are a bit too far, so for now we’ll focus on the next games,” Ouaddou insisted.

We have a lot of games, especially next week; we play against AmaZulu [at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow] and we have a cup game [against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday] …we’re going to play every three days, so it’s very important to manage the players. — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

The Buccaneers mentor also explained why striker Evidence Makgopa and midfield maestro Sipho Mbule were not in the match-day squad for the Magesi game, with the latter having also been excluded from the match-day squad in the previous game away to Sekhukhune United seven days earlier.

“It was a tactical choice based on the profile of the opponent,” Ouaddou stated.

Ouaddou felt they should have scored more goals against Magesi, although he was pleased with his side’s overall display.

“If I have to be a little bit tough, maybe we could have been more efficient in the last third, with maybe two or three more goals at least,” the Pirates tactician said.

“In terms of the quality of the football that we have played, I think it was really interesting. The phases from the building to progression to finishing were all fantastic.”