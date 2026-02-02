Vilakazi stays calm as Chippa move from bottom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership clash against Durban City at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on January 31, 2026.

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has warned that it is still too early to get excited after their two successive victories in the Betway Premiership.

The Chilli Boys started the new year on a positive note, following two victories against Orbit College and Durban City to move away from the bottom of the table.

It’s still too early to be excited. We need to keep our feet on the ground and take it one game at a time — Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Chippa United coac

On Saturday, they beat Durban 2-0 at Buffalo City Stadium after a brace from Sinoxolo Kwayiba. Vilakazi insists they have not turned the corner yet.

“It’s still too early to be excited. We need to keep our feet on the ground and take it one game at a time,” Vilakazi told the media after the game.

“We want to see ourselves out of relegation and now our focus is on Richards Bay, our next league match.”

Vilakazi also explained where things are going right now, following a poor start when he took over last year from Luc Eymael.

“I think our preparations were proper, that’s number one. We needed some time to align a few areas of our game. So, before I came here, I think I had three games in ten days. That was not enough time for us,” he said.

“But I was happy when there was Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco], we got a chance also to play our friendly games just to make sure we get that rhythm and chemistry among the team.

“Before we went to the break, we had two draws, which were Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs, so we wanted to build from there coming to the games this year.

“I think we did well by winning against Orbit, so we wanted to build from there and try to get three points; I’m thrilled.”

Other results: Gallants 0-1 AmaZulu; Polokwane 2-2 Orbit; Bay 2-2 Arrows.

Sowetan