How Ouaddou helped Seema and Bucs’ defensive power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Being coached by former star defender Abdeslam Ouaddou has played a huge role in Orlando Pirates displaying the best defensive tactics in the league so far.

This is according to the team’s 22-year-old centre-back, Lebone Seema, who’s been a revelation this season — his maiden outing at the club after joining as a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy before the start of the season.

Pirates have conceded the fewest goals (five) in the Betway Premiership this season.

“He [Ouaddou] adds a little bit of pressure to us as defenders because he was a defender too. He mostly focuses on defence, and I feel that has helped us a lot,” Seema said.

He [Ouaddou] mostly focuses on defence [in training], and I feel that has helped us a lot. — Lebone Seema

“We’ve been doing the same things from the start of the season, defending together and keeping a compact shape at the back. For that I give credit to our coach.”

Ouaddou, who’s already guided Pirates to victory in the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout in what is his first season at the club, was a top centre-back in his heyday for clubs like Greek giants Olympiacos and Fulham in England, among others.

Pirates hope to beat AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7.30pm) to oust Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit.

“Winning the league is one of the targets we set for ourselves at the start of the season, so we know that in order to achieve that we should win all our games,” Seema said.

He also opened up about the departure of his central defensive partner, 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was recently sold to US Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, saying the transfer motivates him to work even harder.

“Firstly, I want to say good luck to him [Mbokazi]. And for me it [Mbokazi’s transfer] is a motivation to keep on working and try to focus on my game.”