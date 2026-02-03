Larsen confident Venda is safe, eyes promotion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Venda coach Clinton Larsen is convinced they are now safe from relegation, shifting their focus to fighting to gain promotion.

“I think we are safe from relegation now...we don’t have to worry about relegation this season. We can now try and look for another positive target,” Larsen said post their goalless draw against Gomora United, that put them to 24 points at Malamulele Stadium in Giyani on Friday.

“We said that the second round is going to be very tight, and I think the fact that none of the top teams have run away with it by being 10, 12 points clear, it’s just giving everybody some hope and belief and that includes us. Why not ? [give the promotion chase a go].

“As I said, this season was first about stability, making sure that there was no relegation fight after three seasons of doing so, now I think we’ve put ourselves in contention to fight for a top three place and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Larsen, who promoted Magesi in the 2023/24 season, also lauded his team for keeping their 10th clean sheet from 17 fixtures in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC). Venda and Cape Town City are the teams who have conceded the fewest goals (both 12) in the league so far.

“This is clean sheet number 10 in 17 games and that’s a brilliant defensive return from the team. I am very proud of this team,” Larsen.

Larsen’s charges, who are nine points adrift of leaders Milford, next face Lerumo Lions at home on February 14.

Results

Gomora 0-0 Venda; Casric 0-0 CPT City; Midlands 1-0 Leicesterford; Lerumo 1-2 Milford; Bees 1-2 Lions; Highbury 1-1 Upington; Leopards 1-1 Baroka; AmaTuks 1-1 Kruger.