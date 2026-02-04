Barns’s return to Rich Boyz boosts survival hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has viewed the return of Sanele Barns as a key addition to the team that will help boost them in the second round of the Betway Premiership.

The 28-year-old attacker made his return to the Natal Rich Boyz late last month after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Stellenbosch.

Barns played for Bay in the Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows on Friday, where he was influential during their 2-2 draw.

Gabriel is happy to have him back and said his experience will rub off on the younger players.

“Barns coming back is a good addition. He previously did well for us; he contributed a lot to the club,” Gabriel said.

“Now the opportunity came for us to grab him, and it was a no-brainer; we brought him back, and he is going to be useful for the team. He is experienced, especially in the final third. I think it will rub off on the youngsters, and he will play a role going into the second round of the season.

“We are expecting good things from him as well.”

During his first spell with the Natal Rich Boyz, Barns registered 10 goals and 11 assists in 62 matches, making his return highly anticipated.

Gabriel will look to him again when his team faces Siwelele in the Nedbank Cup at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.

Gabriel said they will use that match to give players who have not been getting game time a chance to play.

“We know it is a long season, and the games come thick and fast in a short space of time, like three games a week.

“So, we have to manage the workload, and we will come up with a good combination to play against Siwelele.”