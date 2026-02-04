Cardoso admits to feeling heat about CAF, domestic cups

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says expectations on the team to win the CAF Champions League and domestic titles have put the players under increased pressure.

Having dominated the Betway Premiership title for a record eight wins, Downs have not done well in knockout competitions.

The last time they won the Champions League was in 2016, and the last domestic title they won was in the 2021/22 season when they clinched the Nedbank Cup.

Every season, there is talk about them winning the Champions League, but they failed to lift the trophy last season after losing to Egyptian side Pyramids.

“There’s increased permanent pressure on my players regarding the Champions League and cups,” Cardoso said. “As much as they are professionals and experienced and should deal with it, it’s not that simple because, in the end, we’re all human beings.

“In all press conferences of the Champions League before and after, even when we go abroad, there’s always that question of when are we going to put the second star on our badge.”

With pressure on Cardoso to deliver titles this season, he has turned the team’s attention to the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Gomora United in the last 32 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (7pm).

It is a competition Sundowns will have to win after struggling to win it since 2022.

Cardoso promised his side will not take Gomora lightly and emphasised that they need to approach the game seriously.

“The first mistake [other teams] can make is assuming they will be hungrier than my players because that’s one of the things that can take away what is theoretically our advantage,” he said.

“The same expectations and responsibility apply. It is a long way to go, and the first step for us is Gomora, a team we recently played in a friendly match and an opponent we have to respect.

“We will approach the match with seriousness. I think [Sundowns] have indeed had issues managing cup competitions. We’ve had a tendency to drop and hold on when we’re in control of the result, and that’s something we need to change in terms of the mindset.”

Nedbank fixtures

Tonight: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (7pm); Sundowns v Gomora, Loftus Versfeld (7pm).

Friday: Durban v Chippa, Chatsworth (7pm); Vasco v Luthuli, Athlone.

Saturday: Rocket v Casric, Olympia Park (3pm); Cardinals v Spears, Goble Park (3pm); Highbury v Sekhukhune, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Tshakhuma v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Upington v Magesi, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini (6pm).

Sunday: Lions v University of PTA, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Mkhambathi v Lerumo, Harry Gwala (3pm); Galaxy v Gallants, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela (6pm).