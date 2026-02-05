Arrows pointing in the right direction - Mngqithi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists the team is moving in the right direction and is not too concerned that they’ve lost four of their five matches in the Betway Premiership this season, and drawing once against Richards Bay on Friday.

As Abafana Bes’thende head into their Nedbank Cup last 32 against Orbit College on Saturday at King Zwelithini Stadium, they are looking to end that poor run and progress to the next round.

“I’m looking at the growth, the process, the team dynamics, and our team tactics; where we are and which direction we are taking,” Mngqithi said at a press conference in Durban yesterday.

“Each game we play sends a message that we are going in the right direction, and I have to be patient with this process and fight to finish in a decent position.

“Probably in all the games [we lost] we were our own worst enemies. But in football, you must expect that when you are working with a young team, and we must try to get it right. I’m happy with the progress that individual players are making.”

As Arrows turn their attention to Orbit, Mngqithi ruled out the possibility of rotating his squad, saying it will delay their progress. “I would love to rotate the team, but at this stage, I think we still have to work on our chemistry, on our development of team dynamics,” he said.

“We’re still all over the place... We are at a stage where we have to settle down and know our main starting 11. Unfortunately, we don’t have many competitions, so we don’t have a fear that players can get burnt out because they have to play the Nedbank and the league.

“So, based on that, my wish is to see the team settling down a little bit, being consistent in our lineup and football actions, and I think we are getting closer to that.”