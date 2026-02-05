Badela implementing a new playing style at Durban City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Durban City coach Sinethemba Badela, who has replaced Gavin Hunt, says it will take some time for his players to get used to the playing style he is implementing in the team.

Badela started his tenure with a victory against Polokwane City before losing to Chippa United in Betway Premiership matches.

As he prepares his team to host Chippa United in a Nedbank Cup clash at Chatsworth Stadium tomorrow at 7pm, Badela said he is trying to improve their chances, but is worried the players will take some time to adjust.

“I came in after 15 games, so we don’t have a lot of time, of course,” Badela told the media at a press conference in Durban yesterday. “I’m introducing a slightly different style of play to the group, which might take a bit of time.

“So, we are improving the team and making sure we maintain the standards that were set before I arrived. I found a team that is stable, so our goal is to make sure we continue with the good work that was done and add a few things and make sure we finish in a respectable position come the end of the season.

“As for the Nedbank Cup, the club has not put me under any pressure. We’ve got a slightly bigger squad and to keep everyone happy, [all the players will] get a chance to get more games in before the end of the season and to do well in the competition.”

After their defeat to Chippa at the weekend, Badela said he didn’t think it would be difficult for his players to face the same team in the space of a week.

“Playing the same team twice is nothing new to this group because it happened in the previous cup, where we played Polokwane in the league, and soon after that, played them in the cup,” he said.

“So, it is nothing new for the group, and of course, the opposition knows us a little bit better than they did. They will know a lot about us, the same way we will know about them. It is a new game, and we will do our best to make sure we win.”