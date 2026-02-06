Beganovic Beganovic praises Seema’s rapid rise at Bucs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has opened up about how he helped on-form Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema develop, admitting he’s surprised to see the 22-year-old being a regular at Bucs.

Seema joined Pirates as a free-agent before the start of the season, having left Galaxy, where he struggled to establish himself as a starter.

The gifted centre-back will rarely miss Pirates’ Nedbank Cup last-32 fixture against third-tier side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, after accumulating four yellow cards, triggering a one-game ban.

“During my first season in PSL, we finished 10th on the log but he [Seema] couldn’t play as much because we had more experienced players like Given Msimango, so the following season, when I was doubling up as first team’s assistant coach and DDC coach, I took him, alongside the likes of [Samkelo Kabini] Kabini and [Nkosikhona] Radebe, who’s now a big player at AmaZulu, to play in the DDC,” Beganovic stated.

“They played every week in DDC and I think I helped him and these other players a lot to improve and to be close to unlocking their potential. If you ask me, ‘did I expect Lebone to play all games for Pirates’? Probably not, but I expected him to find a club in the PSL to play maybe 50%, 60% of the games.”

The Rockets coach also lauded Seema’s attitude, feeling the Bucs defender has potential to be a Bafana Bafana player in the near-future.

“He was never late for training and he never complained about anything. I think soon he can be one of top players for Bafana,” Beganovic said.

“It’s nice to talk about Lebone. He’s a good human being and an amazing player with amazing skills. I am so happy for him ... I am really proud of him for what he’s doing at Pirates.

“He deserves everything. When I arrived in SA in December 2022 I met him as a youngster with great skills with a huge potential to be what he’s today.”

Galaxy face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Sowetan