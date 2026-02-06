Form and familiarity favour India in T20 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Delhi – Tournament co-hosts India are banking on form and familiarity with conditions as they seek to be the first team to successfully defend the Twenty20 World Cup title in a tournament which finds itself in the eye of a geopolitical storm.

India’s golden generation of cricketers – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja – quit T20 internationals immediately after their World Cup victory in the Caribbean two years ago in a coordinated exit that could have destabilised a lesser side.

While the occasional banner pops up in the stands mentioning how much fans miss them in this format, the team looks in safe hands.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side in a triumphant Asia Cup campaign last year, has settled in as captain and the world’s top-ranked T20 side have found new pillars. Opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy lead the batters’ and bowlers’ charts, respectively.

Boasting an explosive batting line-up and a clinical attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, India sent an ominous signal with their victory in the recent home series against New Zealand.

Twice champions England looked in strong form as they whitewashed Sri Lanka in the recent T20 series in spin-friendly conditions.

In Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, they have arguably the most lethal opening pair in this format, complemented by skipper Harry Brook’s six-hitting prowess.

England have gambled on Jofra Archer’s fitness by retaining the speedster and spinner Adil Rashid will play a key role in conditions conducive to his craft.

Perennial contenders Australia arrived with positives as well as uncertainties. Mitchell Marsh fronts a potent blend of experience and firepower in their batting order, but fitness concerns linger over the pace attack.

A combination of hamstring strain and an Achilles’ problem kept Josh Hazlewood out of the Ashes series against England and the recent T20 series in Pakistan, but Australia expect the fast bowler to be fit – even if not at the start of the tournament.

SA, finalists two years ago, were forced into late adjustments, replacing the injured Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs – a move designed to preserve top-order stability while maintaining finishing power. – Reuters