Sundowns Downs aim to succeed where Bucs, Alger failed

Nuno Santos celebrates goal with Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to end Saint-Eloi Lupopo’s unbeaten home record in this season’s CAF Champions League when they meet in their crucial match in Lubumbashi on Sunday (3pm).

The DR Congo side are undefeated in this competition at home, drawing 1-1 with Al-Hilal of Sudan before beating MC Alger 1-0. They also thumped Orlando Pirates 3-0 in the second preliminary round first leg.

As Sundowns look to bounce back to winning ways following their 2-1 disappointing defeat to Al-Hilal in their last match, coach Miguel Cardoso admitted it won’t be easy playing in Lubumbashi, but that they have to get a result to go to their final Group C match against Alger at home in a good position.

“Tough match ahead for sure. Tough team on the side, tough players on the side. The top attitude we are going to have is to fight for the best results possible so that in the end we can come and be satisfied with the honesty of the work we put into the field,” Cardoso stated.

“Hoping that the consequence of that attitude is a positive result to get the best chances possible for the last match. That’s how we need to go there and face them.”

Cardoso added that they will have to take the defeat to Pirates and Alger and Al-Hilal draw as a lesson to put in extra work to be able to come back with the three points.

“It is a different pitch. The way to play there is quite tricky. I remember the results of Pirates there in the beginning, so we need to learn from the lessons. It is difficult to play there,” he said.

“Al-Hilal drew, MC Alger lost, so we need to have a mindset to play a game there. Remember last year, we played against Maniema Union of Congo, of course, in different stadiums and the difficulty there was the heat and humidity. Here, there are more factors. It’s a very packed stadium and we need a serious and honest approach so that when we have our moments, we can score the goals we need and bring the best results. That’s important.”

