Tinkler urges Sekhukhune to maintain intensity in cup clash

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has challenged his players to up the intensity of their game when they meet Highbury in the Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

Fresh from their 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in a league match at the weekend, Tinkler warned of the danger of the team dropping their energy level against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, saying they will be punished if they do.

“We are going to take this game as seriously as we would playing against an NFD team,” Tinkler told the media at a press conference at PSL headquarters yesterday.

“The way we will apply ourselves in this game is going to be the most important factor.

“What happens is that players tend to drop their level [after a win], and the main message that I have been sending to them over the past couple of days is that we cannot drop the level; we need to raise it. We are coming off four difficult matches in the space of 12 days, ending that difficult period with a good win.

“Now we have to build on that. We had the opportunity to see Highbury in a couple of games; their brand of football is different from the Premiership one.

“Effort and the intensity in the game are a must. We’ve got to come with the energy because the quality alone won’t get you the results.”

Tinkler praised his players’ attitude in their win against Galaxy and hopes for the same against Highbury as they aim to win and progress to the last 16.

“I must give kudos to the players because it could have been very easy after the three matches — losing to Stellenbosch, drawing against Orlando Pirates and losing to Mamelodi Sundowns. Their mindset could have gotten worse,” he said.

“But players showed positive feedback in the game against TS Galaxy and they worked extremely hard to get that result. That’s the most important factor because it means psychologically we managed to somehow get into their [the players’] heads, and they responded in a positive way.”

Nedbank fixtures

Today:

Durban v Chippa, Chatsworth (7pm)

Durban v Chippa, Chatsworth (7pm) Vasco v Luthuli, Athlone (7pm)

Tomorrow:

Rocket v Casric, Olympia Park (3pm)

Cardinals v Spears, Goble Park (3pm)

Highbury v Sekhukhune, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm)

Tshakhuma v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3pm)

Upington v Magesi, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm)

Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini (6pm)

Sunday:

Lions v University of PTA, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm)

Mkhambathi v Lerumo, Harry Gwala (3pm)

Galaxy v Gallants, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm)

Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela (6pm)

CAF Champions League

Sunday: Lupopo v Sundowns, Lubumbashi (3pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Sunday: Chiefs v Al Masry, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Otohô v Stellenboch, Oyo (3pm)