Chiefs get grip of group after key win over Al Masry

Kaizer Chiefs' Flavio da Silva celebrates scoring in the CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Masry SC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on February 8 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Egyptian side Al Masry 2-1 in their dramatic penultimate CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to go top of the group.

However, to seal a knockout phase qualification, Chiefs need to at least draw against Zamalek in their last group fixture in Cairo next Sunday. It was also the first time this year Chiefs managed to score at least two goals.

Amakhosi made five changes to the starting XI that lost to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup in the first round midweek. Zitha Kwinika, Dillan Solomons, Lebohang Maboe, Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi replaced Inacio Miguel, Thabiso Monyane, Thulani Mabaso, Gaston Sirino and Paseka Mako from the previous starting line-up.

There wasn’t really much to write home about in the first half until the 39th minute when Flavio Silva converted from the spot to put Amakhosi ahead. Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea adjudged Al Masry defender Ahmed Mansour to have used his hand to block Glody Lilepo’s shot.

The penalty decision sparked protests from Al Masry players and their whole bench, resulting to a lengthy delay before Silva could step up to convert. Silva could have easily completed his brace later in the first half, where he was beautifully set up by Maboe only for him to flash the side-netting, having rounded the keeper brilliantly.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆



🗣️ "𝙄𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚"



Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef after their 2⃣➖1⃣ victory over Al Masry! #SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Bgz1GIqjB6 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 8, 2026

The visitors started the second half brightly, utilising the flanks to penetrate the Chiefs defence. Al Masry’s dominance put Chiefs defence under a lot of pressure, forcing it to some clumsy mistakes with one of them being Kwinika’s handball inside the box that was fortunately not given as a penalty in the 48th minute.

The visitors’ second half dominance would pay off just three minutes before the hour mark when Abderrahim Deghmoum smartly outmuscled Given Msimango for a high ball to beat Brandon Petersen from a close range.

Chiefs responded positively to Al Masry’s equaliser, taking just three minutes to reclaim their lead, courtesy of McCarthy, who tapped in a rebound after goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdelbaky used his trailing leg to thwart Kwinika’s header, from Maboe’s free kick, just in front of him.

Mduduzi Shabalala wasted a one v one opportunity a few minutes later as Chiefs looked to be in control until the end.