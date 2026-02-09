Cardoso urges bravery as Sundowns eye CAF knockout stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As Mamelodi Sundowns look to win their CAF Champions League final Group C match against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday to advance to the knockout stage, coach Miguel Cardoso wants his side to approach that fixture with bravery.

Sundowns are third in the group with six points from five matches after a single win, three draws and a defeat. On Sunday, they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by St-Eloi Lupopo at Stade TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi and are two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one behind Alger.

This means they will have to beat Alger in their last match on Saturday to advance, and Cardoso said they are aware of what they need to do.

“It’s not the best scenario in terms of what we wanted to do here but also not the worst. I remember that no one won here: MC Alger lost here, Al-Hilal drew here and Orlando Pirates lost 3-0, not at this stadium but with this team,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“So it’s not easy to play here; it’s very difficult, and what we have to do now is go to the last match, a game that we will always play to win because whoever plays to draw usually loses.

“We have to play to win, and that’s what we are going to do going into the last match to win and go to the next round of the competition.”

Enock Lihozasia had given Lupopo a lead early in the first half before Jayden Adams equalised in the second half to rescue a point.

Cardoso remains positive that they will win the match, which will see them advance to the knockout stage.

“We have to be brave enough to face the next game; we already played MC Alger, and we know it will be a difficult match,” he said.

“Let’s hope our supporters understand the moment we live [in] and how they need to support us. Come in numbers, put energy and help us. We will find a way so that the opponent doesn’t know how we play and approach the match in the right way, and in the end go through; that’s the objective.

“The team is united, strong and brave and will face this week with a lot of enthusiasm because we want to do well and we need to be strong.”